Yashasvi Jaiswal is widely regarded as one of India’s most promising young talents, and his journey to the top of international cricket has been nothing short of inspirational. So, it came as a surprise when news broke that Jaiswal was planning to leave Mumbai and join Goa in the domestic circuit. However, recent reports suggest a different narrative — it is believed that Jaiswal lost his temper with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and, in a fit of anger, kicked his kit bag.