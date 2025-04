In a major blow to Mumbai cricket, young Yashasvi Jaiswal is reportedly set to switch to Goa. Not just that—he is also expected to captain Goa in the 2025-26 Ranji season. Reports suggest that Jaiswal will soon apply for a No-Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association. He made his first-class debut in 2019 at Wankhede Stadium against Chhattisgarh.