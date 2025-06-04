Video Shows Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB Victory Lap Turns Tragic

In a tragic incident, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium were overshadowed by a stampede that resulted in the deaths of three people. The tragedy happened during the team’s felicitation ceremony after their historic first Indian Premier League (IPL) title win. The huge crowd of fans exceeded the stadium’s capacity, causing chaos and a fatal stampede. Emergency services acted quickly, but the event highlights the urgent need for better crowd control measures at large public gatherings.