Published Feb 20, 2025 at 9:55 AM IST

VIDEO: Arnab's View, Time To Stand Against Baiters Of Mahakumbh | #IAmForKumbh

Arnab's View, Time To Stand Against Baiters Of Mahakumbh: Arnab speaks out, says it as it should be said over attacks on Maha Kumbh. He says Hindu can no longer be silent against these attacks lest it should be seen as a weakness. Arnab starts a counter movement #IAmForKumbh for believers of Hinduism. He urges people to step forward and join the movement. He bashes INDI's abuse of Hindus. Watch the video to know more. 

