VIDEO: Sight To Behold! 6 Planets Align In the Night Sky: All You Need To Know About The Planetary Parade

Six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune - were spotted in the night skies over Italy in a planetary alignment Sunday evening, seen up close through real-time images shared by The Virtual Telescope Project from their remotely-controlled robotic telescopes. The great distances between the planets meant they were not visible together in a single image, but could be located individually and in smaller groups. The astronomical linkup is fairly common and can happen at least every year depending on the number of planets. A similar parade took place last June, but only two planets could be seen without any special equipment. Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible to the naked eye this month and for part of February. Uranus and Neptune can be spotted with binoculars and telescopes.