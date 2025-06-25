Axiom-4 Mission: Watch the Exact Moment Shubhanshu Shukla Lifted Off Into Space

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking Axiom Space’s fourth privately funded astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The journey is being carried out aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

The Ax-4 crew will remain on the ISS for around two weeks, engaging in various scientific experiments, educational programs, and commercial activities. The mission is led by Peggy Whitson, a seasoned astronaut and Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, representing ISRO, is serving as the pilot, becoming the first Indian to reach the ISS through a joint effort between NASA and India’s space agency. Mission specialists include Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary both set to become the first astronauts from their nations to live and work aboard the ISS.