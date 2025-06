Axiom-4 Mission: Meet Shubhanshu Shukla, the pioneering astronaut poised to become India’s first to reach the International Space Station through the Axiom-4 Mission. This video offers a glimpse into his intense preparation — from demanding physical workouts and simulation training to detailed mission briefings and survival exercises. Following in the legacy of icons like Rakesh Sharma, Shubhanshu marks a new era in India’s journey into space.