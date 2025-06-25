Shubhanshu Shukla’s First Message From Space: 'Tiranga On My Shoulder'

Axiom-4 Mission: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla marked a historic moment as he delivered his first message from space during the Axiom Mission 4. "Greetings, my beloved countrymen. What a ride! After 41 years, we are back in space," he exclaimed. Orbiting Earth at 7.5 km/sec, he proudly wore the Tricolor, stating it reminded him he wasn’t alone but with the entire nation. He emphasized that this was more than just his journey to the International Space Station—it was the dawn of India’s Human Space Program. Shukla urged all Indians to join in this national mission with pride and enthusiasm, declaring, “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

After several delays due to unfavorable weather and technical challenges, Axiom Mission 4 finally launched. At 12:01 PM from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off successfully. The mission carried four astronauts aboard a new Crew Dragon capsule, including India’s own Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Video Courtesy: SpaceX