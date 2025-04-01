Butch Wilmore's Remark on Starliner Raises Questions: 'He Should Have Asked'

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, and Butch Wilmore shared their experiences after returning from a long stay at the International Space Station. During their time in space, they completed over 900 hours of research across 150 experiments, studying plant growth, stem cell technology, and microorganism survival. The crew also participated in 30 radio sessions with students and supported a student-led genetics experiment. Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who was also part of the mission, couldn't attend the press event due to travel. Wilmore's recent comment on the Starliner mission has sparked further conversation.