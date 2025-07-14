How Dragon First Carried Humans to Space and Is Now Returning Axiom-4 Crew Home

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft made history by launching the first private crew into space, transforming the landscape of human space travel. Now, it continues that legacy by safely returning the Axiom-4 crew to Earth, underlining its reliability and engineering brilliance.

From its pioneering early flights to its vital role in today’s commercial space missions, Dragon has become a symbol of how private spaceflight is driving humanity’s future beyond Earth. Witness the Axiom-4 astronauts conclude their journey aboard this landmark spacecraft.