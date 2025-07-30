Video: Historic ISRO-NASA ‘NISAR’ Satellite Launches from Sriharikota

The historic NISAR Earth observation satellite, a joint project between ISRO and NASA, was successfully launched aboard the powerful GSLV-MkII from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. NISAR, a \$1.5 billion (₹12,500 crore) mission with India contributing ₹788 crore, is a strategic collaboration aimed at advanced Earth monitoring. The satellite will orbit Earth every 97 minutes and is designed to map nearly the entire land and ice-covered surfaces of the planet within just 12 days, providing critical data for climate and environmental studies.