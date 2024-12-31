Watch: The Moment ISRO's SpaDex Lifted Off Towards 'Antariksh Station'

BREAKING: ISRO's PSLV-C60 Liftoff Successful, India's Ambitious SpaDeX Mission On Course Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX (Space Docking experiment) and innovative payloads on December 30 at 10:00 PM IST. SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) is a groundbreaking mission aimed at showcasing India's ability in orbital docking, a crucial technology for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing missions.