Published Dec 31, 2024 at 12:37 PM IST

Watch: The Moment ISRO's SpaDex Lifted Off Towards 'Antariksh Station'

BREAKING: ISRO's PSLV-C60 Liftoff Successful, India's Ambitious SpaDeX Mission On Course Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX (Space Docking experiment) and innovative payloads on December 30 at 10:00 PM IST. SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) is a groundbreaking mission aimed at showcasing India's ability in orbital docking, a crucial technology for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing missions.

