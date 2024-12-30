VIDEO: ISRO's SpaDex Mission Explained In Under 5 Minutes

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its groundbreaking year-end mission, the "Space Docking Experiment" (SpaDeX), today, Monday, at 9:58 PM. The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission, utilizing the trusted PSLV-C60 rocket, will carry two small satellites designed for the Space Docking Experiment. SpaDeX aims to demonstrate India's capability in satellite docking technology, a critical step towards advanced in-orbit servicing, assembly, and space station capabilities. This milestone reflects ISRO's continued efforts to strengthen India's presence in global space exploration and innovative technology development.