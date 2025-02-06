VIDEO: ISRO To Launch Chandrayaan-4 In 2027

India’s space agency, ISRO, is gearing up for a landmark mission with the launch of Chandrayaan-4 in 2027. The ambitious mission will target the Moon’s south pole, with a primary objective of collecting and bringing back lunar rocks and soil samples to Earth—a first for India. This marks a major leap in the country’s lunar exploration capabilities, potentially contributing to future deep-space missions and scientific discoveries. Additionally, ISRO is preparing for another historic milestone with India’s first crewed space mission, set to launch in 2026. This mission will propel India into an elite club of nations capable of human spaceflight. With these back-to-back high-profile missions, ISRO continues to expand its footprint in space exploration, pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology.