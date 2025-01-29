VIDEO: ISRO Chief Dr. V Narayanan Expresses Immense Joy After ISRO's Successful 100th Mission Launch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief Dr. V. Narayanan expressed immense joy and pride following the successful launch of ISRO's 100th mission. This historic milestone marks a significant achievement in India's space exploration journey, showcasing the organization's consistent excellence in satellite launches and technological advancements. Dr. Narayanan highlighted the dedication and hard work of ISRO's scientists and engineers, emphasizing that this mission reflects India's growing capabilities in space technology. He also extended gratitude to the entire team and the nation's support, reaffirming ISRO's commitment to future innovations and global collaborations in space research.