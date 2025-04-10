Dr. Shawna Pandya is a pioneering astronaut and space medical professional. She is well-known for her work in commercial spaceflight and her research on the consequences of microgravity on the human body, such as bone density loss and muscle atrophy. Particularly in areas like immunology and women's health, her contributions to space medicine focus on advancements that could impact both space missions and terrestrial healthcare. Because of her expertise and insights, Dr. Pandya has made significant contributions to the development of medical research and space exploration.



