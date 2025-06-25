How Shubhanshu Shukla Emerged as India’s Space Maverick?

Shubhanshu Shukla, a seasoned Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, has been announced as India’s second astronaut for a human spaceflight mission—marking a major step forward in the nation’s space journey. Trained through a collaboration between ISRO and international partners like Axiom Space, Shukla is widely regarded as a space maverick, far from an ordinary choice.

Chosen after years of intense training including spaceflight simulations, capsule trials, and zero-gravity exercises—Shukla distinguished himself with his accuracy, flexibility, and readiness for mission challenges. His selection highlights India’s bold move into crewed space exploration beyond low Earth orbit, forming part of the broader Gaganyaan initiative. With a strong background in the Air Force and a solid technical foundation, Shukla is well-suited for the demands of global partnerships in orbital missions.

This mission goes beyond one individual it represents India's growing capability to send humans into space. As Shukla prepares for potential future missions with Axiom Space or even in collaboration with NASA, his journey reflects the rise of a new generation of Indian space explorers.

So, what set Shubhanshu Shukla apart from other elite officers?

Let’s decode the making of India’s latest astronaut maverick.