The eagerly awaited launch of Axiom Mission 4 has finally happened. Following multiple delays due to weather and technical problems, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ignited early Wednesday, carrying four astronauts including India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla onboard a brand-new Crew Dragon capsule. The mission lifted off at 12:01 PM on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.