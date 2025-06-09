Shubhanshu Shukla Carries Forward Rakesh Sharma’s Space Legacy

In 1984, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to go to space, inspiring the entire nation. Now, Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing to follow in his footsteps.

Shubhanshu Shukla is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on June 10 and has a special tribute planned for India's first astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma.

During a media briefing before his launch, Shukla revealed he will carry a personal surprise for Rakesh Sharma in space, which he plans to present to him upon his return.