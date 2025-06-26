Axiom Mission 4: Shubhanshu Shukla Enters International Space Station

Axiom Mission 4: Experience the historic moment as Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla enters the International Space Station during Axiom Mission 4. This remarkable footage shows Shubhanshu stepping aboard the ISS, representing a significant milestone in India’s space journey. As just the second Indian to reach space, his entry is a proud and symbolic achievement for the nation. Witness the heartfelt welcome from the crew, emotional responses, and seamless teamwork that made this moment a reality.