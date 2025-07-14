Shubhanshu Shukla aka Shux’s Viral Water Experiment Will Totally Amaze You

India has achieved a historic milestone aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and the internet is buzzing! Mission pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to set foot on the ISS, has gone viral for performing a stunning zero-gravity water experiment during the Axiom-4 mission. In a fascinating clip, Shukla playfully calls himself a “water bender” as he manipulates floating water droplets mid-air, showcasing the mesmerizing behavior of liquids in microgravity.

But there’s more than just visual wonder here. Shukla is spearheading over 60 scientific experiments — including seven joint projects with ISRO — focused on areas like muscle degeneration, sustainable microalgae, and space-based agriculture that could transform life both in orbit and on Earth.

The video also captures the beginning of the crew’s return journey, with undocking from the ISS occurring on July 14 at 4:35 PM IST, kicking off a 22-hour trip back home.

This isn’t just viral content — it’s a glimpse into the future of India’s space exploration. Watch to witness a perfect blend of science, awe, and national pride.