Axiom Mission 4, traveling aboard the SpaceX Dragon, docked with the International Space Station today at 6:31am ET. In a tense 9-minute operation, the Axiom-4 crew including India’s Shubhanshu Shukla successfully completed the critical docking. This vital phase demanded accurate navigation, perfect timing, and seamless coordination with ground control. Witness the intense moments of this historic achievement, as Shubhanshu becomes just the second Indian to venture into space.