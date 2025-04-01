Is Studio Ghibli Reshaping Creativity or Threatening Artists?

Studio Ghibli’s iconic hand-drawn animation, which took months or even years to perfect, can now be recreated in seconds using OpenAI’s image generator. This groundbreaking AI technology has sparked a passionate debate among artists and animation fans alike. Hayao Miyazaki, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Studio Ghibli, has been outspoken in his criticism of AI-generated art, calling it an insult to human creativity. But is AI really a threat to traditional animation, or could it actually enhance and complement artistic expression rather than replace it? Are we seeing the end of handcrafted animation, or is this just a new chapter in the evolution of artistic storytelling?