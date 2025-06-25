Axiom-4 Mission: First Words Of Indian Astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla & Rakesh Sharma

Shubhanshu said: Greetings, my dear countrymen. What an incredible journey this has been! After 41 long years, India is once again in space. It was a truly amazing experience. We are now orbiting the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometers per second. The Tricolor on my shoulder reminds me that I am not alone—I carry all of you with me.

This moment marks more than just the start of my mission to the International Space Station—it is the beginning of India's Human Space Program. I invite each one of you to be a part of this journey. Let your hearts swell with pride and share in the excitement.

Let us embark on this historic journey of India's Human Space Program together. Thank you. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!

Video Courtesy: SpaceX