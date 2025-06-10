Get ready to be amazed as we take you on a visual journey through the Top Stunning Views From the International Space Station (ISS), revealing Earth in ways you've never imagined! From glowing auroras and radiant sunrises to lightning storms and endless oceans, these images captured by NASA astronauts are truly mesmerizing.

As India’s Shubhanshu Shukla joins the elite group of space explorers, this video also celebrates the spirit of global cooperation in space and humanity’s shared quest to uncover the mysteries of the cosmos. Experience the beauty, vulnerability, and awe of our planet from 400 kilometers above, where borders vanish and Earth shines in all its splendor.