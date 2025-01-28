Published Jan 28, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
Trump Sounds Alarm Over China's DeepSeek AI Chatbot, Calls It ‘Positive Shock’ For Silicon Valley
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Chinese startup DeepSeek's technology should act as a spur for American companies and said it was good that companies in China have come up with a cheaper, faster method of artificial intelligence. "The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said in Florida.