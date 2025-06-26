Arnab Analyzes Trump’s Power Play: Can He Actually Complete His Term in the White House?

Did Trump truly eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, or was it a bold overstatement? He claims U.S. B-2 stealth bombers “obliterated” key sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. However, a leaked Defense Intelligence Agency report tells another story—stating the strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear timeline by a few months. This debate unpacks Trump’s bold assertions, contrasts them with intelligence findings, includes expert insights, and examines official U.S. responses. Tune in for real-time reactions and an exploration of whether this is political spin or calculated geopolitical messaging.