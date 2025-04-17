Trump Slams Harvard Again: Calls It a Joke That Spreads Hate and Stupidity

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again criticized Harvard University, calling it “a joke” that spreads “hate and stupidity.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Ivy League school should lose its federal funding. He also slammed Harvard for hiring former mayors Bill de Blasio and Lori Lightfoot, calling them “incompetent,” and claimed the university is filled with “woke, radical left” faculty members.

Trump’s comments are part of his larger push to tighten control over top academic institutions. He’s threatening to take away their tax-exempt status and freeze billions in funding. In response, Harvard and other major universities like Stanford, Yale, and Columbia have defended academic freedom and warned that government interference could harm education.

This growing tension marks an ongoing clash over the future of higher education in America.

