Uday Kotak reveals his ‘Paranoia Theory,’ a core belief behind his success. He explains that true success requires a relentless push, fueled by the fear of failure in today’s competitive world. Kotak emphasizes that individuals and organizations must constantly innovate and adapt to avoid being left behind. This approach of “driving ourselves crazy” with urgency and continuous improvement, he says, has been key to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s remarkable growth and long-term success.