Kargil Hero Vikram Batra’s Bravery Recalled by His Brother

At the Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, Vishal Batra, twin brother of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, delivered a heartfelt tribute recounting his brother’s valor during the 1999 Kargil War. He detailed Vikram’s exceptional courage as a young officer of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, who played a key role in reclaiming vital peaks in the Drass region. Vishal recalled the capture of Point 5140 on June 20, 1999, and Vikram’s supreme sacrifice on July 7 while rescuing Lt. Naveen Anaberu during the assault on Point 4875, now renamed Batra Top. He also remembered the legendary slogan “Yeh Dil Maange More” and Vikram’s powerful vow, “Either I will hoist the Tricolor, or return wrapped in it.” Posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, Vikram affectionately called “Sher Shah” remains a symbol of bravery. Vishal’s emotional account celebrated his brother’s heroism and patriotism, resonating with the conclave’s theme of saluting India’s true heroes and promoting national pride.