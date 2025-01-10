VIDEO: How Xi Jinping Dialed PM Modi And Insisted On Visiting His Native Village In Gujarat

In his first-ever podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an intriguing revelation about Chinese President Xi Jinping's insistence on visiting Vadnagar, Modi's hometown in Gujarat. According to the Prime Minister, there is a historical connection between Vadnagar and Xi Jinping's hometown in China, which dates back to ancient times. This fascinating insight sheds light on the deep-rooted ties between the two regions, revealing a lesser-known aspect of the India-China relationship. Tune in to hear more about this unique story and other highlights from Prime Minister Modi's podcast debut.