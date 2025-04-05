‘1 Litre Dhund Mai 2 Litre Pani’: Drunk Man’s Complaint About Milkman Goes Viral | Watch

Video of Drunk Man Complaining About Milkman Goes Viral | Image: X

Viral Video: A hilarious video of a man filing a complaint with a police officer has gone viral, leaving many viewers in fits of laughter.

The video, shared on X by Ghar ka Kalesh, shows a drunk man standing outside a police officer's jeep, claiming that his milkman has been adding 2 liters of water to every 1 liter of milk.

In the video, the man says, “Woh 1 kilo doodh mein 2 kilo paani daalta hai, usko na udna hai.”

The police officer, trying to get more details, asks, "What’s the name of the person?" The man replies, "Deepak." When asked where he’s from, the man humorously responds, "Bengal."

Watch the video:

The drunk man, seemingly frustrated, asks the officer to arrest him and send him to jail over the milk issue.

The police officer’s response?

He calmly suggests, “You can go and file a complaint at the police station if he’s doing something wrong.” The officer then adds, half-jokingly, "People like this can only be found in India."

The video quickly went viral on social media, with users finding the entire situation funny. Many social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Social Media Reacts:

One user humorously wrote, “Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani I’ve only heard this phrase, but today I saw it too!”

Another person jokingly commented, "It’s a matter of concern! Poor guy’s tea is ruined."

Third user sarcastically commented, “Police se itna comfortable kab se hogya India?”.