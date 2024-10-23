Published 17:45 IST, October 23rd 2024
35 Books And 800 Biryanis Sold in Pakistan Book Fair? Truth Behind Viral Story
Viral claims about the Lahore Book Fair selling only 35 books while serving 800 biryanis have been debunked as false, highlighting misinformation online.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
35 Books And 800 Biryanis Sold in Pakistan Book Fair? Truth Behind Viral Story | Image: Representational Image Created by AI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:45 IST, October 23rd 2024