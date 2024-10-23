sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • 35 Books And 800 Biryanis Sold in Pakistan Book Fair? Truth Behind Viral Story

Published 17:45 IST, October 23rd 2024

35 Books And 800 Biryanis Sold in Pakistan Book Fair? Truth Behind Viral Story

Viral claims about the Lahore Book Fair selling only 35 books while serving 800 biryanis have been debunked as false, highlighting misinformation online.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
35 Books And 800 Biryanis Sold in Pakistan Book Fair? Truth Behind Viral Story
35 Books And 800 Biryanis Sold in Pakistan Book Fair? Truth Behind Viral Story | Image: Representational Image Created by AI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:45 IST, October 23rd 2024