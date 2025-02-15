'84 Years Together': Brazilian Couple Sets World Record for Longest Marriage and 100+ Grandkids

Love is a powerful force that can last a lifetime and for one Brazilian couple, it has lasted an incredible 84 years.

Manoel and Maria, the brazillian couple have just broken the world record for the longest marriage, proving that ‘true love knows no boundaries’.

The couple tied the knot in 1940 at the chapel of Boa Ventura in Ceará, Brazil. At that time, the world was very different Brazil had not yet won its first FIFA World Cup, and the first programmable computer had not been invented yet.

Brazilian Couple's Love Story

Manoel and Maria’s love story began in 1936 when Manoel traveled to the Almeida region to collect rapaduras, a traditional Brazilian candy. There, he met Maria for the first time. But it wasn’t love at first sight. Their connection grew stronger years later in 1940 when they met again. Manoel knew right away that Maria was the one for him, and he soon declared his love for her. Maria accepted, and they began their journey together.

But not everyone was on board with their relationship. Maria’s mother was initially unsure about the match, so Manoel worked hard to win her approval. He started building a home for them and showed he could provide for their future. Once Maria’s family gave their blessing, the couple married and started their life together.

A Life Full of Love and Family

For decades, Manoel and Maria worked hard, farming rolled tobacco to support their growing family. They raised 13 children, who later expanded their family to include 55 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Now in their later years, Manoel and Maria enjoy a peaceful life. Manoel, because of his age, rests during the day, but every evening, he joins Maria in the living room to listen to the rosary prayer on the radio before watching a televised mass.

The Secret to Their Lasting Love

When asked about the secret to their incredible marriage, Maria and her family give a simple but powerful answer love. “And that’s something even the most advanced computer could never calculate!” they say.

Their record-breaking marriage was officially confirmed by LongeviQuest, with help from their large extended family. While Manoel and Maria now hold the title for the longest living marriage, the longest recorded marriage ever between different sexes was held by David Jacob Hiller and Sarah Davy Hiller, who were married for 88 years and 349 days before Sarah passed away in 1898.

Previously, the record was held by Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher from the USA, who were married for 86 years before Herbert’s passing in 2011.

A True Love Story for the Ages