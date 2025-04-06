88-Year-Old Woman Slapped With ₹57 Lakh Medical Bill in Canada

Toronto: An 88-year-old Indian woman, Alice John, faced a staggering ₹57 lakh medical bill during her visit to Canada, shows the challenges of navigating healthcare costs abroad. Alice, who was visiting her son in Brampton, Ontario, on a six-month super visa, was hospitalized with severe breathing complications. Her condition required urgent medical attention, including ventilator support, during a three-week stay at Hamilton General Hospital.

Despite having a basic super visa travel insurance policy from Manulife, offering coverage up to $100,000, her claim was initially denied. The insurer cited a pre-existing condition, congestive heart failure, as the reason for rejection. This came as a shock to Alice's family, who insisted that her medical history did not include such a diagnosis.

The family’s ordeal gained media attention, prompting Manulife to reassess the case. After a thorough review, the insurer approved the claim, relieving the family of the ₹57 lakh financial burden. A spokesperson for Manulife acknowledged the unique circumstances and confirmed that the payment process had been initiated.