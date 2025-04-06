88-Year-Old Woman Slapped With ₹57 Lakh Medical Bill in Canada

Updated April 6th 2025, 15:38 IST
Toronto: An 88-year-old Indian woman, Alice John, faced a staggering ₹57 lakh medical bill during her visit to Canada, shows the challenges of navigating healthcare costs abroad. Alice, who was visiting her son in Brampton, Ontario, on a six-month super visa, was hospitalized with severe breathing complications. Her condition required urgent medical attention, including ventilator support, during a three-week stay at Hamilton General Hospital.
Despite having a basic super visa travel insurance policy from Manulife, offering coverage up to $100,000, her claim was initially denied. The insurer cited a pre-existing condition, congestive heart failure, as the reason for rejection. This came as a shock to Alice's family, who insisted that her medical history did not include such a diagnosis.
The family’s ordeal gained media attention, prompting Manulife to reassess the case. After a thorough review, the insurer approved the claim, relieving the family of the ₹57 lakh financial burden. A spokesperson for Manulife acknowledged the unique circumstances and confirmed that the payment process had been initiated.
This incident underscores the importance of understanding travel insurance policies, especially for senior citizens, and ensuring comprehensive coverage to avoid unexpected financial challenges. Alice's story serves as a cautionary tale for travelers and their families to carefully review insurance terms and conditions before embarking on international trips.
