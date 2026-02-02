89-Year-Old Woman's Struggle To Sell Bracelets In Mumbai Locals Goes Viral | WATCH

Mumbai: For many, nearing 90 would suggest a life of rest and comfort. But this 89-year-old woman who beaded bracelets on local trains has captured the hearts of millions.

Rather than watching the world go by from a distance, she is right in the heart of it, boarding Mumbai’s local trains with a bag of handmade beads and a fierce commitment to her own independence.

A viral Instagram reel shared by a commuter, Meeta Tushit Shah, has shown the resilience of a woman who refuses to let age or circumstances diminish her dignity.

The video, which has received views since being posted on February 1, 2026, shows Kamalaben navigating the crowded compartments of a Mumbai local with a small pouch of handmade bracelets.

When asked her age, she replies with a calm, matter-of-fact "Eighty-nine."

"I Pay My Family to Stay"

What deeply struck a chord with netizens is Kamalaben's reason for working at an age when most are long retired.

During the brief interaction, she revealed that she contributes money to her family to pay for her stay.

"She stated that she had to pay her family for her stay, but didn't give her address so the family wouldn't face shame," wrote Shah in her caption. "Women's empowerment indeed."

Despite the hardships, Kamalaben’s fierce protectiveness of her family’s reputation and her refusal to seek sympathy have transformed her into a symbol of uncompromising self-worth.

She isn't asking for help; she is offering a product for an honest price, just Rs 40 per bracelet.

A Life Shaped by Resilience

For long-time commuters on the Western Line, Kamalaben is a familiar face. Reports indicate she has been a fixture on the Vile Parle to Nalasopara route for nearly 60 years.

Her journey of labour began early; she tragically lost her husband, a priest, only a month after their marriage.

She chose the local trains as her marketplace, moving coach after coach, year after year.

The Internet Reacts

One user recalled seeing her selling goods when they were in junior college, over 20 years ago.

Another shared a heartwarming anecdote: "I saw her selling products and then giving some money to another beggar woman in the train who was healthier than her."

While many have reached out offering financial aid, Kamalaben has famously refused direct charity in the past, insisting that people simply buy her bracelets instead.