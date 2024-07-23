Published 11:21 IST, July 23rd 2024
‘A Glitch in the Matrix’: Viral Video Shows 'Split Sunset' in Florida Sky, Left Netizens in Awe
Split Sunset occurs when a large cloud’s shadow below the horizon stops the sunlight from reaching the clouds closer to the observers standing on the ground.
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Viral Video Shows 'Split Sunset' in Florida Sky, Left Netizens in Awe | Image: X: @MAstronomers
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:21 IST, July 23rd 2024