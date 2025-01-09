'Act of Defiance': Iranian Woman Removes Cleric’s Turban, Wears It as Hijab

Viral video: Woman in Iran removes turban of cleric to use it as hijab | Image: X

Viral News: While women across the globe fight for their right to choose, an Iranian woman’s bold act of defiance has captured the world’s attention.

A video of a woman confronting a cleric at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran has gone viral. In the clip, the woman is seen removing the cleric’s turban and placing it on her head as a hijab. She is heard saying, “So you have honor now?” and asking, “What did you do to my husband?”

The footage was shared on social media by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad. Alinejad stated that the woman confronted the cleric in a courageous act of defiance after he allegedly harassed her for not wearing a hijab.

Alinejad wrote, “A brave woman at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport confronted a cleric harassing her for not wearing a hijab. In a bold act of defiance, she removed his turban and wore it like a scarf, turning oppression into resistance.”

She added, “For years, clerics have claimed their turbans and robes are sacred and untouchable, but this woman’s act of protest shattered that myth. Iranian women are exhausted and enraged by gender apartheid.”

Social Media Reacts

The woman’s act was widely praised by netizens around the world.

“End gender apartheid,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “See brave women there, but no brave men.”

A third user remarked, “I can’t imagine the trauma of living in such a society.”

A fourth comment read: “We’re witnessing something quite unprecedented: women leading the charge against an immoral, illegitimate Islamic regime, fully hostile to its female citizens. We clasp our hands in prayer that the resistance of these brave, courageous women successfully leads to the downfall of the Islamic regime. I honor their extraordinary courage. The day will come when Iranian women will be so honored.”