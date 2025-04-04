Actor Shivaji Satam's Character of ACP Pradyuman's Exit from CID Soon? Here's What We Know

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, famous for his legendary role of ACP Pradyuman in popular TV serial CID, is set to exit the TV's longest-running show.

According to media reports, the character of Shivaji Satam will be killed in an upcoming episode of CID, Sources revealed that a character named Barbussa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will plant a bomb with the intention of destroying the CID team.

"The episode has already been shot," sources said.

CID 2’s comeback after six years

The first episode of much-awaited CID 2 was aired on December 21, 2024 and was showered with a lot of love. For the unversed, CID Season 1 ran from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018. The show has 1547 episodes in total. The show went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances.

Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava and Dinesh Phadnis had made up a part of the leading cast. The show also starred Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagnath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Muscle, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Hrishikesh Pandey and Tanya Abrol among others.

In 2004, the makers of CID shot an entire 111-minute episode in one single shot and created a world record which has still not been broken and neither anybody has come even close to it. The record was previously held by a Russian documentary that was 88 minutes long and was shot without cuts.

About Shivaji Satam