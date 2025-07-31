Adventure Turns Into Nightmare After 360-Degree Amusement Park Ride Splits Into Two Mid-Operation, Terrifying Moment Caught On Camera

Of the 23 victims, three are reported to be in critical condition after the ride broke in half during operation.

Terrifying moments were captured on camera as the 360-degree ride suddenly split into two. The viral video circulating on social media shows the ride operating normally at first, gaining momentum through its initial rounds. However, just as it was about to reach full throttle, the structure unexpectedly broke apart, sending several riders crashing to the ground and leaving many severely injured.