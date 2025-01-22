After Viral Ogling Video, Mark Zuckerberg Caught Liking Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez's Instagram Photo

A viral photograph of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Donald Trump ’s inauguration on January 20 has created a buzz online. The image appears to show Zuckerberg glancing towards Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The moment quickly grabbed attention on social media, with users discussing the Meta billionaire’s gaze.

Adding to the chatter, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out Zuckerberg’s interaction with Sanchez’s Instagram posts. Social media sleuths discovered that Zuckerberg had liked one of Sanchez’s pictures from the inauguration night's Ball.

Sanchez, 55, had shared a photograph on Instagram wearing a peach-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown for the Starlight Ball, one of three post-inauguration events attended by Donald and Melania Trump. Social media users noted Zuckerberg’s ‘like’ on the post, which sparked further discussions about Zuckerberg's intentions.

Netizens also uncovered instances where Lauren Sanchez also liked Zuckerberg’s posts. One such instance included her liking a photo of Zuckerberg in a black boxing costume.

Donald Trump’s inauguration was a high-profile event attended by several tech leaders, including Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Sundar Pichai. The ceremony was followed by three inaugural balls – the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Ball, and the Starlight Ball.