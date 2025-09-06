'Agar Main Maarna Shuru Karungaa..': Amity University Student Mercilessly Slapped 50-60 Times for 45 Minutes | Watch

Lucknow: A shocking incident has come to light from Amity University, Lucknow, where a second-year law student was allegedly assaulted by his classmates inside a vehicle parked on the campus. The assault, which reportedly took place on August 26, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The Incident

The victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, a BA LLB student, had arrived at the university with a friend, Soumya Singh Yadav, who picked him up from Hanhemann Chauraha in her vehicle. When they reached the university parking lot in Malhaur, a group of students approached Shikhar, saying they needed to talk to him.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Mukesh Kesarwani, the students entered Soumya’s car, where they allegedly confined Shikhar for around 45 minutes, during which they threatened him and hurled abuses.

Details of Assault

Shikhar’s father said that his son had undergone a ligament surgery on August 11 and was still walking with the help of a stick when the attack took place.

“Jahnvi Mishra and Ayush Yadav then slapped my son at least 50 to 60 times and also abused me and my parents. They also threatened to kill us,” Mukesh alleged.

He further said, “During all this time, Vivek Singh and Milay Banerjee recorded the assault and circulated the video on the campus. They also broke my son’s phone. When I visited the college, they threatened me and told me to never come again. They threatened to assault me in a similar way.”

The incident, he said, has left Shikhar deeply traumatised, and he has stopped attending classes since then.

Based on the father’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against five students: Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla.

As of the time of filing this report, Amity University had not issued any statement regarding the incident.

What the Video Shows

The 101-second video that surfaced online depicts the brutality of the assault. A female student, seated in the front passenger seat, is seen repeatedly slapping Shikhar on his left cheek while instructing him to put his hand down: “haath neeche” (put your hand down). Each time Shikhar tries to shield himself, she forces him to lower his hands.

A male student, identified as Ayush, is seated next to Shikhar and is seen aggressively pushing away his hand before delivering a blow to his right cheek. He also hurls abuses at him.

At one point, the female student is heard saying, “kya bola tha tumne? Character? Character?” before slapping him again.

Ayush is further heard threatening him: “Agar main maarna shuru karunga... haath neeche kar” (If I start beating, put your hand down). He continues, “Character ka bola tha... haath neeche kar... You will talk about Jahnvi... You will talk about Soumya..” while repeatedly assaulting him.

Another occupant, whose face is not visible and is believed to be recording the video, tries to intervene by saying that Shikhar has already apologised and urges Ayush to stop. However, Ayush appears indifferent and continues the assault.