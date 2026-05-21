Alcohol Party In Kedarnath: Viral Video Shows Men Drinking Near Temple, Triggers Anger Among Netizens | WATCH

Uttrakhand: Faith, for many, is about discipline. However, India's most revered holy sites have been remain between devotion and tourism culture more and more in recent years, and a current incident from Kedarnath has reignited that awkward online discussion.

A video purportedly taken in close proximity of the holy Kedarnath Temple during the current Char Dham Yatra is currently making the rounds on social media, provoking harsh criticisms from followers and internet users on the behavior of certain pilgrims who are staying close to the shrine.

A Tent Video Near Kedarnath Triggers Outrage

The clip was shared on May 20 by an account named Himalayan Hindu and has quickly gathered traction online, collecting around 7.2K views, 2.5K likes, more than 900 shares and dozens of comments.

A group of males can be seen sitting inside what is reportedly a tent housing facility set up for pilgrims visiting Kedarnath in the now-viral video. The tent is littered with food packets, bags, water bottles, and personal items, and several of the guys show signs of discomfort when they realize they are being filmed.

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What has intensified the anger, however, are the claims circulating alongside the video alleging that alcohol was being consumed inside the tented area located close to the holy shrine zone. The assertion alone has infuriated many followers online, with some accusing pilgrims of treating pilgrimage sites like vacation areas rather than places of spiritual significance, even though there has been no official proof of the accusation.

Social Media Reactions: ‘Pilgrimage or Picnic Spot?’

The video quickly divided the internet, with users flooding the comment section with anger, disappointment and criticism over the alleged behaviour near Kedarnath.

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One user wrote, “And it is not about money. It is about choices. Pigs will live in mud because they like to live like that. Not every person born in a Hindu family is truly a Hindu until they evolve to attain Sanatan.”

Another commented, “99% of these so-called pilgrims at all our religious places are these donkeys. It's all for show off and reels and zero devotion.”

“There should be a blanket ban on alcohol and nonveg at places like Kedarnath. Only devotees should be allowed and not tourists,” one person suggested.

Another user questioned, “Please decide - Hindu khatre mei hai ya Hindu hi sabse bada khatra hai? What is going on?”

“This is what politicisation of religion does to places of faith. Shameful but true,” read another comment.

One social media user wrote, “Govt should stop promoting pilgrim places as tourist spots.”

“Please stop commercialisation of your holy dhams. This will all stop automatically,” another person penned.

“Hindus are the biggest enemies of Hindus not Muslims,” another comment read.

Not everyone, however, agreed with the outrage. One user wrote, “Man, I'd rather not be there with the person complaining about booze while there's a lot of other problems going on in the world, especially near Kedarnath. The glaciers are melting. Try and focus on that. This is exactly the kind of moron we don't need right now.”

From Kedarnath to Varanasi, The Debate Is Getting Louder

It's interesting to note that this is not the first occasion this year that a religious site has been at the centre of a dispute of this nature.

Back in April 2026, another video from Varanasi stirred massive outrage after a group of people were seen partying on a boat in the middle of the Ganga River and consuming beer. Given the river's religious significance, many people found the viral video, which featured loud DJ music, dancing, and alcohol drinking during the boat journey, to be extremely insulting.

The cops were promptly made aware of the situation. Arjun Rajbhar, one of the accused, was taken into custody after a case was filed at the Bhelupur police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaurav Kumar claimed that the video showed two people reportedly drinking alcohol while on the boat.

“A complaint was received at the Bhelupur police station and a case was registered. One of the accused has been identified and arrested,” the officer said, adding that efforts were underway to identify the others seen in the video.