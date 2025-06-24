Amazon Denied ₹85,000 Refund, Says Customer Returned Wrong Item

A customer has alleged that Amazon India denied him a refund of ₹85,000 after he returned an HP Victus gaming laptop, claiming the e-commerce giant falsely accused him of sending back a different product.

The issue came to light after the customer posted about the experience on Reddit, describing the ordeal as "urgent" and seeking legal advice.

“Amazon India refused ₹85,000 refund for HP Victus laptop, falsely claiming I returned a different product. What are my options? Please help,” the post read.

The customer had ordered the laptop in late May and requested a return shortly after receiving it due to a technical defect. According to his account, the product was picked up by Amazon’s logistics partner, and he received a confirmation of the pickup.

“I returned the same product I received. Yet Amazon denied any refund, replacement, or resolution, and has now closed the case entirely. Support literally hung up during my last call,” he wrote.

He also took the issue to Twitter, where his post garnered over 30,000 views. “I have the order ID, invoice, return tracking ID, and pickup confirmation. Everything was proper on my end. I’m now being penalized for something that likely happened after the pickup,” he added, expressing concern about being a student and the financial burden this incident has caused.

The post has sparked widespread online support, with several users advising the customer to file a complaint with the consumer court. Others alleged this could be part of a recurring pattern involving internal mishandling during product returns.

“I’ve seen 20–30 similar complaints. Feels like an internal scam, someone may be swapping products post-pickup. Amazon needs to address this loophole,” one user commented.