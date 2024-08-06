sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral /
  • Ancient ‘First Computer’: 2,000-Year-Old Antikythera Mechanism Revealed as Celestial Marvel

Published 20:46 IST, August 6th 2024

Ancient ‘First Computer’: 2,000-Year-Old Antikythera Mechanism Revealed as Celestial Marvel

The 2,000-year-old Antikythera mechanism, found in 1901, is an ancient astronomical computer tracking celestial movements with advanced gearwork.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ancient ‘First Computer’: 2,000-Year-Old Antikythera Mechanism Revealed as Celestial Marvel
Ancient ‘First Computer’: 2,000-Year-Old Antikythera Mechanism Revealed as Celestial Marvel | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:46 IST, August 6th 2024