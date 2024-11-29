'Angela, Please Forgive Me…': Putin Apologizes to Ex-German Chancellor Merkel for Dog Incident

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied allegations that he intentionally used his black Labrador, Koni, to frighten German Chancellor Angela Merkel. | Image: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied allegations that he intentionally used his black Labrador, Koni, to frighten German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting in 2007.

In her latest memoir, Freedom, Merkel revealed that, knowing Putin sometimes brought his pet to meetings with foreign guests, she had asked an aide the previous year to request that Putin's team not bring Koni to their meeting because she was afraid of dogs.

In 2006, when they met, Putin honored her request but gave her a large stuffed dog as a gift, joking that it didn’t bite. However, in 2007, Putin arrived with Koni for their meeting, and the dog even wandered near Merkel. The visibly uncomfortable chancellor sat next to Putin in front of photographers and TV cameras.

During a press conference on Thursday, Putin denied knowing about Merkel’s fear of dogs and later apologized to her.

"Frankly, I've already told Merkel, I didn't know she was afraid of dogs. If I'd known, I would never have done it. On the contrary, I wanted to create a relaxed, pleasant atmosphere," he said.

Russian reporters were seen smirking as Putin issued his heartfelt apology, adding that in the unlikely event Merkel were to visit again, he "absolutely won't do it again."

"I appeal to her again and say: Angela, please forgive me. I didn't want to cause you any distress," Putin stated.

In her book, Merkel described the incident as a frightening ordeal.

"I tried to ignore the dog, even though he was moving more or less right next to me. I interpreted Putin's facial expressions as him enjoying the situation," she wrote.

"Did he just want to see how a person reacts in distress? Was it a small demonstration of power? I just thought: stay calm, concentrate on the photographers, it will pass."