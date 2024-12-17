‘Another Day, Another Sleigh’: Sunita Williams Prepares for Christmas in Space with Santa Look

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stuck the ISS for past six months and are set to return to earth in February. | Image: X

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has kickstarted Christmas festivities with her crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS). A SpaceX Dragon capsule recently delivered supplies and holiday gifts to the crew on the ISS. NASA shared a festive photo on X, showing the celebrations in space.

“Another day, another sleigh. NASA Astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the ISS’s Columbus laboratory module,” read the post on X.

Reports suggest that the space station crew will celebrate the holidays by recreating Earth traditions and enjoying meals prepared with fresh ingredients sent from home.

The astronauts are also expected to engage in a video call with their friends and families ahead of the festivities.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been aboard the ISS for the past six months and are set to return to Earth in February. The duo initially left for an eight-day mission in June but were stranded in space after their aircraft malfunctioned.

Last month, Williams celebrated Thanksgiving in space, enjoying a special meal that included smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, apple cobbler, green beans with mushrooms, and mashed potatoes.