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  • Are Guides Poisoning Mt.Everest Trekkers for Insurance Money? Here’s What Happened

Are Guides Poisoning Mt.Everest Trekkers for Insurance Money? Here’s What Happened

The nexus, which includes trekking agency owners, helicopter operators, and hospital executives, allegedly orchestrated a scheme where guides contaminated hikers' food with baking soda causing severe gastrointestinal distress that mirrored the symptoms of altitude sickness or food poisoning.

Avipsha Sengupta
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Authorities in Nepal have charged 32 individuals in connection with a massive $19.69 million insurance fraud involving the deliberate poisoning of Mount Everest climbers to trigger unnecessary helicopter rescues.

The nexus, which includes trekking agency owners, helicopter operators, and hospital executives, allegedly orchestrated a scheme where guides contaminated hikers' food with baking soda causing severe gastrointestinal distress that mirrored the symptoms of altitude sickness or food poisoning. This then allowed guides to pressure tourists into expensive emergency evacuations.

According to police investigations, the network then forged medical and flight documents to secure high-value payouts from international travel insurers. 

While some tourists were reportedly complicit in the "fake rescues" to avoid demanding descents, many were victims of the induced illness. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched the crackdown following reports that the scam had flourished due to previously lax oversight. Over 30 people now face charges for organized crime and fraud as Nepal moves to protect the reputation of its vital trekking industry.

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Avipsha Sengupta
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