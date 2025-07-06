Army Doctor Helps Deliver Baby at Railway Station Using Hair Clip, Pocket Knife

Jhansi: In an extraordinary act of courage and presence of mind, an Indian Army doctor transformed the Jhansi railway station into an emergency delivery room using just a hair clip, pocket knife, and a dhoti.

The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon when a pregnant woman travelling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express experienced intense labour pains and had to be deboarded at Jhansi station.

According to North Central Railway's Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar Singh, she was assisted by a female ticket-checking staff member and an army officer who happened to be nearby.

Among the bystanders was Major Rohit Bachwala, a 31-year-old doctor from the Military Hospital in Jhansi, who was waiting for his train to Hyderabad. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, he rushed to help without a moment’s hesitation.

"With no access to a proper operation theatre, I had to rely on tools I had on me," Major Bachwala told PTI. “To clamp the umbilical cord, I used a hair clip. A pocket knife helped me cut it after ensuring the baby was stable. The mother and child were in a precarious condition, and every second mattered.”

The delivery took place on the foot-over bridge of the railway station, where the woman had collapsed near the lift area due to intense pain. With the help of the women railway staff and limited available resources, Major Bachwala and the team managed to maintain basic hygiene and deliver the baby safely. A dhoti provided by local passengers was used as a makeshift covering during the process.

“It felt like divine intervention that I was present there at that moment,” he said. “There was no time to think or wait for additional help, we had to act immediately.”

Following the successful delivery, the mother and newborn were shifted by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed both were in stable condition. Railway officials coordinated the transport and ensured the family received timely medical attention.

Remarkably, after ensuring both mother and child were safe and cared for, Major Bachwala boarded his scheduled train to Hyderabad without delay.

“As doctors, we must always be ready for emergencies, no matter where we are,” he shared. “I consider it a blessing that I could help save two lives that day.”