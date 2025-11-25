As Staircase Gets Demolished In Anti-Encroachment Drive, SBI Customers and Staff Use Ladder For Entry at Odisha Branch- WATCH

New Delhi: A bizzare video from Odisha's Bhadrak district is doing rounds on the Internet, where State Bank of India (SBI) customers and staff members were seen climbing a ladder placed on the tractor's back to enter the bank's branch. As per reports, the SBI staff and customers were forced to take this extreme step after the stairs of the branch was demolished during an large scale anti-encroachment drive. Many shops, houses and other structures were also demolished during this drive which occurred from Charampa market to the Bhadrak railway station, reported Odisha TV.

Reportedly, the demolition followed after the front position and the staircase of the branch building were found to be allegedly built on encroached land which prompted the building to function without a proper entry. As the video of the incident went viral, it drew criticism from people as one could see people struggling to climb an makeshift way to enter the branch. Netizens also termed this setup as unsafe and undignified, and despite the risk involved, the customers can be seen holding documents and trying to maintain balance as they attempted to enter the bank.

As the video came to light, the officials upon being questioned stated that repeated notices have been issued both to the building owner and the bank, however, there were no corrective measures which were taken. The demolition was carried out under the supervision of the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, and other district authorities, stated reports.

Reportedly, as the video drew flak, a steel staircase has been reportedly installed by the owner of the house to help the customers and staff reach the branch safely.